Former Gering City councilman arrested following investigation

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former Gering City councilman on charges in a child abuse investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Parrish Abel, 52, had been arrested on charges of intentional child abuse, witness tampering, and unlawful intrusion. Intentional child abuse and witness tampering are felony charges.

The investigation stems from a report received by the Nebraska State Patrol, through the Gering Police Department, last month. He was arrested, without incident, and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Abel submitted his resignation to the Gering City Council earlier this month, which the council accepted during its meeting on Feb. 8. At that time, Abel declined to give comment on the reasons for his resignation.

Abel is also a firefighter with the Scottsbluff Fire Department. A message has been left for Fire Chief Tom Schingle for information on if any action would be taken by the department in response to the charges.

The nature of the charges is not yet known. Court records regarding the case were not yet available, according to a search of online records.

