Former Gering paraeducator accused of sexually-assaulting Gering student

A Scottsbluff man who worked in the Gering schools as a paraeducator has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a student.

Ramon Lozoya, 24, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child by contact, a Class IIIA felony.

Gering Police began an investigation in November, meeting with a middle school student and her mother. The student alleged that on Nov. 18, 2020, she had been sitting by herself at a table working, when Lozoya approached her and asked if she needed help on her work. During that exchange, she told police, Lozoya touched her on the buttocks. At first, she said, she thought it was knee and disregarded it. However, in a later class, she alleged Lozoya sat next to her again and touched her three times.

She alleged a similar incident happened again on Nov. 19. This time, she told police, she turned and looked down, noticing Lozoya had touched her with his hand, like he was poking her. She said she was uncomfortable and tried to move away. She said he touched her five to six times and she also believed he had taken out his cell phone and took photos of her.