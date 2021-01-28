Former Gering paraeducator accused of sexually-assaulting student

A Scottsbluff man who worked in the Gering schools as a paraeducator has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a student.
Ramon Lozoya, 24, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child by contact, a Class IIIA felony.
Gering Police began an investigation in November, meeting with a middle school student and her mother. The student alleged that on Nov. 18, 2020, she had been sitting by herself at a table working when Lozoya approached her and asked if she needed help on her work. During that exchange, she told police, Lozoya touched her on the buttocks. At first, she said, she thought it was his knee and disregarded it. However, in a later class, she alleged Lozoya sat next to her again and touched her three times.
She alleged a similar incident happened again on Nov. 19. This time, she told police, she turned and looked down, noticing Lozoya had touched her with his hand, like he was poking her. She said she was uncomfortable and tried to move away. She said he touched her five to six times and she also believed he had taken out his cell phone and took photos of her.
The Star-Herald reached out to the Gering Public Schools, which provided a written statement: “Today, a criminal report is being publicized stating that a former Gering Junior High staff member was charged in relation to a November incident of inappropriate contact with a student at GJHS. The district immediately reported this incident to law enforcement, who began their own investigation. We collaborated with law enforcement to ensure we had a safe learning environment and also conducted our own investigation into the matter as required by law. To protect the privacy rights of everyone involved, we cannot and will not disclose any additional information or comment further regarding the incident. However, we do want to confirm that the school has been in contact with all individuals involved and their parents and has taken all steps to ensure students are safe. This individual is no longer employed with the district.
“While the school district does not comment on personnel matters, we do want to affirm that the well-being of every student is a paramount priority in our schools. As a district, Gering Public Schools takes any report of inappropriate relations from a student seriously with the immediate protection of students in mind.
“In today’s world, it is unfortunate, but necessary for schools to implement policies and procedures that proactively address and outline protocols regarding inappropriate communications and relations between a staff and student. Gering Public Schools is proud to promote a culture where students feel secure in reporting concerns about their personal safety or any uncomfortable situation.
“In addition, district leadership prioritizes ongoing action steps such as requiring staff to receive professional boundary training each year, the completion of required pre-employment background checks and drug screening, and annually reviewing and strengthening relevant policies.
"As always, it is Gering Public Schools philosophy to be open and honest with families about situations when students are actively at risk. If incidents do occur and a student is directly impacted, Gering Public Schools communicates with the families directly involved so they are notified and informed.”
Charges of sexual assault are pending against Lozoya in another case, filed earlier this month. Lozoya has been charged with child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; child enticement, a Class ID felony; distribution of a controlled substance, a Class IIA felony; and sex trafficking of a minor, a Class IB felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police began an investigation in August 2019 after being contacted by a foster parent of a then-15-year-old girl. The parent reported the girl had run away from home and returned after about 24 hours. When the girl returned, the foster parent took the child’s cell phone, finding several sexual images and videos of the girl. The phone was turned over to law enforcement.
The parent told police that she had observed social media messages between the girl and a man, identified as Lozoya, about drug use and sexual activity. Police obtained search warrants for a search of the girl’s accounts, which were executed on Sept. 11, 2019.
In searching the girl’s phone, police were able to access Lozoya’s account, finding additional conversations between him and the girl. Police also obtained social media data after obtaining a second search warrant.
Police conducted a forensic interview with the girl, who told police that Lozoya had sex with her five times. The girl alleged that the first time she had sex with him had been in exchange for drugs and each time he allegedly had sex with her, he gave her drugs.
Lozoya has been jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center since he was arrested in connection with the Scottsbluff case on Jan. 4. In that case, bond has been set at $400,000, with a 10 percent provision. The case is pending trial in Scotts Bluff County District Court.