Former Gering postal carrier sentenced for mail theft

A federal judge sentenced a Gering woman Friday on charges connected to stealing mail along her former postal route.

Jean Thomas, 56, worked as a rural route carrier for the United States Postal Service from 2017 until October 2021. According to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell, Thomas had been arrested after authorities began an investigation when postal customers began to complain about mail missing from Thomas’ delivery route.

The United States Postal Service Office of the General Inspector investigation involved an agent placing test pieces of mail with gift cards of various amounts on Thomas’ route from April 2021 until August 2021.

At least half a dozen test pieces were neither delivered nor properly returned to the post office. Store financial records and surveillance footage revealed that Thomas took the gift cards, ranging between $10 and $20, for her own personal use.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Thomas to two years probation and imposed a fine of $250.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald.

