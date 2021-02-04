Former Gering teacher sentenced to jail for sexting

A judge sentenced a former Gering teacher convicted after sending illicit texts to a 16-year-old girl to serve a jail sentence.
Twelfth Judicial District Judge Derek Weimer sentenced Zachary Boness, 31, of Gering, to 12 months in jail on a charge of child abuse, a Class I misdemeanor, and to three months in jail on a charge of disturbing the peace, a Class III misdemeanor. The sentences are slated to be served at the same time.
Boness had initially been child enticement by electronic communication device, a Class ID felony; possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony; and debauching a minor, a Class I misdemeanor. However, he was allowed to plea to a lesser charge as part of an agreement with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office.
Charges against Boness stem from allegations in October 2019 that Boness, then a teacher at Gering High School, texted a teen girl, who she identified as a teacher, coach and family friend. The Nebraska State Patrol began its investigation after the girl reported receiving messages and authorities interviewed the student at CAPstone Child Advocacy Center.
She disclosed she had received a Snapchat from a person using a pseudonym. Over the course of two days, the person provided hints about his actual identity and that he was a teacher. The girl confronted the person via chat and explained she knew it was Boness, according to the arrest affidavit. She told him she was uncomfortable and she alleged he asked her not to tell anyone about the conversation and that he had a “‘momentary lapse’ in judgment” that could end his teaching career and marriage.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol interviewed Boness, who admitted that he had been texting the girl because he hoped to have a sexting relationship with her.
Boness was given credit for one day of time served. Good time provisions in the state will allow him to be released after serving about half of the sentence.