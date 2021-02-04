Former Gering teacher sentenced to jail for sexting

A judge sentenced a former Gering teacher convicted after sending illicit texts to a 16-year-old girl to serve a jail sentence.

Twelfth Judicial District Judge Derek Weimer sentenced Zachary Boness, 31, of Gering, to 12 months in jail on a charge of child abuse, a Class I misdemeanor, and to three months in jail on a charge of disturbing the peace, a Class III misdemeanor. The sentences are slated to be served at the same time.

Boness had initially been child enticement by electronic communication device, a Class ID felony; possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony; and debauching a minor, a Class I misdemeanor. However, he was allowed to plea to a lesser charge as part of an agreement with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office.

Charges against Boness stem from allegations in October 2019 that Boness, then a teacher at Gering High School, texted a teen girl, who she identified as a teacher, coach and family friend. The Nebraska State Patrol began its investigation after the girl reported receiving messages and authorities interviewed the student at CAPstone Child Advocacy Center.