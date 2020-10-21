Former Gering teacher to plea to charges in sexting investigation

A former Gering teacher is expected to plea to charges in an investigation involving allegations he sent illicit texts to a 16-year-old girl.

Zachary Boness, 31, of Gering, has been charged with child enticement by electronic communication device, a Class ID felony; possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony; and debauching a minor, a Class I misdemeanor. In hearings last week and a follow up hearing on Wednesday, Boness’ attorney Sterling Huff and Prosecutor Danielle Larson indicated they are negotiating a plea agreement.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 5, 3 p.m., in Scotts Bluff County Court with Judge Derek Weimer. The two most recent hearings were held via the online platform, Zoom, but the Nov. 5 hearing will be in-person. It was not indicated in either hearing which charges the man is expected to plead to and which ones may be dismissed.

Charges against Boness stem from allegations in October 2019 that Boness, then a teacher at Gering High School, texted a teen girl, who she identified as a family friend. The Nebraska State Patrol began investigation after the girl reported receiving messages and authorities interviewed the student at CAPstone Child Advocacy Center.

She disclosed she had received a Snapchat from a person using a pseudonym. Over the course of two days, the person provided hints about his actual identity and that they were a teacher. The girl confronted the person via chat and explained she knew it was Boness, according to the arrest affidavit. She told him she was uncomfortable and she alleged he asked her not to tell anyone about the conversation and that he had a “‘momentary lapse’ in judgment.”

