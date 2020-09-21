Former judge agrees to plea agreement in sexual assault case

A former Torrington judge will plead to sexual assault charges according to documents filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Goshen County.

P. Craig Silva, attorney for former City of Torrington Municipal Judge Gregory Lee Knudsen, filed court documents on Sept. 2 indicating Knudsen would change his plea after entering a plea agreement.

Knudsen, who the Wyoming Supreme Court disbarred in July 2019, had been charged with 10 counts: three third degree sexual felony counts and a felony burglary, one unlawful contact, and five counts of stalking.

According to court documents, Knudsen will plead no contest to two of the three third degree sexual assault charges and to three stalking charges. The state will dismiss the remaining counts.

According to Silva’s agreement set forth for Knudsen, he will agree to recommened sentence of 48 months or four years, or 72 months or six years on the felony charges with each count to run concurrently. On the remaining misdemeanor charges, Knudsen will agree to a six-month sentence on each count, which will all run concurrently. For the two third degree sexual assault counts, Knudsen would be place on a three-year supervised probation, for each count to run concurrently. For the three stalking charges, he would receive six months suspended sentence, to run concurrently.