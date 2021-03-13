Former judge seeks change of venue for sexual assault trial

A former Torrington attorney and judge accused of sexual assault has filed a motion to change the venue for trial in the case, citing local media reports.
Gregory Knudsen had his plea agreement denied by the special presiding Honorable Judge Dawnessa Snyder of the Second District Court of Carbon CountY last month His attorneys recently filed a motion for change of venue for his trial, citing reporting by Torrington’s newspaper.
Knudsen is charged with 10 counts, four misdemeanors and six felonies. He is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault, which is punishable for 25 years imprisonment. He also faces trial on five stalking charges, which are punishable for six months and/or $750 fine. He is also accused of a count of unlawful contact, which is punishable by six months incarceration and/or $750 fine, and a felony burglary charge, punishable by 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
In court filings, lawyers Scott Ortiz and P. Craig Silva cite that a change of venue is needed in order to ensure that Knudsen receives a fair trial by an impartial jury. The filings cite Knudsen’s status as a lifelong resident of Goshen County and a former public defender, county attorney, private attorney and city judge. However, most importantly, he cites that “several” local newspapers printed articles about the charges against him, including a Torrington Telegram published on March 27 before his case had been bound over to district court. He claims that the Telegram violated Wyoming statute by releasing his name and allegations prior to the filing of information or an indictment in district court.
In his filings, it says: “Greg Knudsen, the disgraced and disbarred attorney and former municipal judge, could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted of a slew of felony sexual assault charges.”
Special prosecuting attorney in the case is Kevin Taheri from Seventh Judicial Court in Casper.