Former judge seeks change of venue for sexual assault trial

A former Torrington attorney and judge accused of sexual assault has filed a motion to change the venue for trial in the case, citing local media reports.

Gregory Knudsen had his plea agreement denied by the special presiding Honorable Judge Dawnessa Snyder of the Second District Court of Carbon CountY last month His attorneys recently filed a motion for change of venue for his trial, citing reporting by Torrington’s newspaper.

Knudsen is charged with 10 counts, four misdemeanors and six felonies. He is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault, which is punishable for 25 years imprisonment. He also faces trial on five stalking charges, which are punishable for six months and/or $750 fine. He is also accused of a count of unlawful contact, which is punishable by six months incarceration and/or $750 fine, and a felony burglary charge, punishable by 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine.