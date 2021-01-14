Former manager accused of stealing jewelry from luggage

A Gering woman is accused of stealing items from the checked bags of customers at the Scottsbluff airport.

Crystal Lessert has been charged with two counts, theft by unlawful taking, a Class IIA felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Dec. 16 from a woman reporting property that went missing in February 2019. The woman told a deputy that she and her husband had flown to Oregon on Feb. 1, 2019, flying out of Western Nebraska Regional Airport. The couple checked in a duffel bag, which included toiletry bags that belonged to each of them. When they arrived in Oregon, they found that the toiletry bags were missing, but also that TSA had documented that they had inspected their luggage and included an inventory. The woman’s toiletry bag contained jewelry, valued at more than $14,000, and the inventory noted that the jewelry had been in the bag at the time TSA checked it.