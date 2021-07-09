Former Panhandle man arrested on charges in 18-month-old girl’s death

Greeley Police arrested a Greeley man with ties to the Panhandle on charges of child abuse resulting in the death of an 18-month-old girl.

Andy Serrel Carter, 26, was booked into the Weld County jail on Thursday on a charge of child abuse resulting in death, a Class II felony, according to information released from the Greeley Police Department.

Carter has previously lived in Scottsbluff and Sidney, having competed locally in mixed martial arts competitions.

According to the Greeley Police Department police were requested on July 2, at about 1:35 p.m., by the Weld County Department of Human Services to respond to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, reference a possible child abuse. An 18-month-old girl had been flown to the hospital, suffering with a diagnosed severe brain bleed that had presented at the emergency room in Greeley. Despite “extensive life saving measures,” the both the Northern Colorado Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, the girl died of traumatic injuries she had suffered.