Former Panhandle trooper charged with child enticement

The investigator interviewed Dolezal, who denied the conversations. He acknowledged adding the girl on SnapChat, though he also claimed he had mistakenly added the girl. He refused to consent to a search of his cell phone or provide information to investigators to access his electronic records. Investigators obtained a search warrant and records were received on May 5.

In reviewing those records, investigators determined Dolezal had also been chatting with a 14-year-old girl from mid-December to mid-February. He is described as grooming the girl, complementing her on her appearance and then the conversations becoming sexual in nature. An investigator recovered 51 images of the girl in various stages of undress and four videos, which Dolezal allegedly saved to his social media account.

Dolezal had lived in Bellevue before he began working with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E after being sworn in June 2020. Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said Dolezal was terminated from the patrol on March 2 after an internal investigation immediately began after the Gering Police Department informed the patrol of its investigation in late February. Dolezal was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Bond in the case has been set at 10% of $300,000. A warrant for Dolezal’s arrest was issued on Friday, May 14 and he was arrested early Saturday afternoon in Sarpy County, where he was jailed. He had not yet been transferred to Scotts Bluff County to appear on charges on Monday.

