Former Panhandle trooper charged with child enticement

A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper has been charged with 18 felony and misdemeanor counts accusing him of sending explicit text messages with two underage girls as the result of a Gering Police Department investigation.
Brandon Dolezal has been charged with two counts of child enticement by electronic communication device, a Class ID felony; two counts of child abuse, a Class III felony; 12 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class IIIA felony; and two counts of debauching a minor, a Class I misdemeanor.
Dolezal had been trooper with Troop E in the Panhandle at the time that the alleged offenses occurred, having been sworn into patrol in June 2020. According to court documents, Dolezal is accused of communicating with two girls under the age of 16 during a period of time from December 2020 to February 2021, which included video and photos of at least one of the girls.
According to an affidavit, a student contacted a Gering Police school resource officer, expressing concern because two of his friends communicating with Dolezal via a social media app and having conversations that were sexual in nature.
A Gering investigator conducted interviews with the girls. In an interview with one girl, she told police that she and Dolezal had conversations about oral sex. The conversations involved discussions about her age, with references to her performing acts after she is older.
The investigator interviewed Dolezal, who denied the conversations. He acknowledged adding the girl on SnapChat, though he also claimed he had mistakenly added the girl. He refused to consent to a search of his cell phone or provide information to investigators to access his electronic records. Investigators obtained a search warrant and records were received on May 5.
In reviewing those records, investigators determined Dolezal had also been chatting with a 14-year-old girl from mid-December to mid-February. He is described as grooming the girl, complementing her on her appearance and then the conversations becoming sexual in nature. An investigator recovered 51 images of the girl in various stages of undress and four videos, which Dolezal allegedly saved to his social media account.
Dolezal had lived in Bellevue before he began working with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E after being sworn in June 2020. Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said Dolezal was terminated from the patrol on March 2 after an internal investigation immediately began after the Gering Police Department informed the patrol of its investigation in late February. Dolezal was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Bond in the case has been set at 10% of $300,000. A warrant for Dolezal’s arrest was issued on Friday, May 14 and he was arrested early Saturday afternoon in Sarpy County, where he was jailed. He had not yet been transferred to Scotts Bluff County to appear on charges on Monday.