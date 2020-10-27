Former Panhandle trooper promoted to NSP major

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recently announced the promotion of former Panhandle trooper to the position of Major in command of the NSP Administrative Services Division. Russell Lewis replaces Major Russ Stanczyk, who retired this summer after a 33-year career with NSP.

“Major Lewis is a proven leader for our team,” Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “His experience in numerous areas of our agency will serve him well in this important position.”

Lewis, 48, began his career with NSP in 1998 stationed in Fremont with NSP Carrier Enforcement. He has since served in the Patrol Division in Omaha, the Police Service Dog Division in Sidney and Grand Island, Internal Affairs in Lincoln, and eventually Captain in Command of Troop C.

“I’ve been fortunate to serve in many different roles throughout my career with NSP, and I’m eager to step into this new role,” Lewis said. “Much of the Administrative Services Division is made up of civilian personnel. I’m proud to work with these dedicated public servants as we all strive to serve Nebraska.”

The NSP Administrative Services Division encompasses several division within NSP, including the Special Operations Division, Communications, the Criminal Identification Division, Information Technology, Accounting, and Process Improvement.