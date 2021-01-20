Former public defender found guilty of possession of cocaine

A Nebraska judge found a former Panhandle attorney guilty of a drug charge stemming from January 2020.
Judge Richard Birch, an 11th District Court judge based in North Platte, heard the case in September against former Box Butte Public Defender Jon Worthman.
Worthman, 53, of Gering, had been charged with possession cocaine with the intent to distribute, not less than 10 grams but not more than 28 grams, a Class ID felony. The case against Worthman stemmed from a Jan. 7, 2020, arrest in which he had arranged to purchase two eight balls of cocaine from an informant. Investigators observed the controlled purchase and arrested Worthman.
After a two-day trial, Birch allowed prosecution and defense attorneys to submit arguments and briefs in November. Arguments and briefs were not made available to the media, with the judge determining them to not be public record.
At trial, Worthman’s attorney didn’t take the approach of arguing that her client was not guilty of possessing drugs, but instead was not guilty of possession with the intent to deliver. The case was not heard by a jury, but heard by Birch.
The prosecution witness, Jeff Lujan, had been the informant in the case. Lujan testified that he had provided controlled substances to Worthman on multiple occassions, and that he believed that Worthman was providing those drugs to others in the exchange for legal favors. Lujan testified that he believed that he or associates were being provided breaks in prosecution or other favors that Worthman, a former Box Butte public defender and attorney, would arrange. Investigators could not substantiate such arrangements, and Chaloupka argued during the trial that Worthman had conned Lujan to acquire drugs for his own personal use.
According to Birch’s ruling, he found that the state had proven by clear and convincing evidence that Worthman had exchanged text messages with Lujan arranging the delivery of about an ounce of cocaine, that he had intended to possess the cocaine and had planned and prepared to receive cocaine on Jan. 7.
“While Lujan has credibility issues, his testimony was corroborated by the text messages he exchanged with Worthman, specifically text messages sent by Worthman,” Birch said in the ruling.
Text messages from Worthman included his desired purity of cocaine and even packaging instructions. Worthman had not been charged with distribution of cocaine, Birch said in the ruling, but possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, distribute, deliver or dispense cocaine. Birch said he found that the state had proven the necessary elements to convict Worthman of the charge during the bench trial.
Worthman is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26, 11:30 a.m. A pres-sentence investigation was ordered.
The Nebraska Supreme Court disbarred Worthman on June 26, 2020, for accepting cocaine as payment for legal services.