Former public defender found guilty of possession of cocaine

A Nebraska judge found a former Panhandle attorney guilty of a drug charge stemming from January 2020.

Judge Richard Birch, an 11th District Court judge based in North Platte, heard the case in September against former Box Butte Public Defender Jon Worthman.

Worthman, 53, of Gering, had been charged with possession cocaine with the intent to distribute, not less than 10 grams but not more than 28 grams, a Class ID felony. The case against Worthman stemmed from a Jan. 7, 2020, arrest in which he had arranged to purchase two eight balls of cocaine from an informant. Investigators observed the controlled purchase and arrested Worthman.

After a two-day trial, Birch allowed prosecution and defense attorneys to submit arguments and briefs in November. Arguments and briefs were not made available to the media, with the judge determining them to not be public record.

At trial, Worthman’s attorney didn’t take the approach of arguing that her client was not guilty of possessing drugs, but instead was not guilty of possession with the intent to deliver. The case was not heard by a jury, but heard by Birch.