Former Torrington officer seeks to have evidence suppressed before trial

A former Torrington Police Officer accused of sexual assault is seeking to suppress evidence in the case.
Attorney for Anthony John Scoleri, filed a motion on Aug. 5, to suppress evidence based on the State of Wyoming not providing evidence during discovery.
Scoleri, a former Torrington Police Department (TPD) officer, has been charged with five felony counts: One count of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, and one count of incest.
Scoleri’s attorney, Donna D. Domonkos, claims the state attained a search warrant on Feb. 23, 2020, for the home of Scoleri. The warrant, she said, describes the location to be searched, but does not give any particularity to what the officers were seeking. The warrant merely states that Sgt. Joel Sandlian has reason to believe there is property being concealed at the home, “property that is designed or intended for use or has been used in committing a criminal offense,” or tends to show a particular person committed the offense.
According to Domonkos, the search warrant in this case is invalid and the defendant was unlawfully searched and seized under the Fourth Amendment under the Constitution. The warrant for search and seizure of the property of the defendant’s residence did not describe any property to be seized and was left blank.
His attorney claims he was not given a copy of the search and seizure papers at the time of the search. When officers arrived, he was also told he could not go into the house while it was being searched. After the search, Scoleri found the warrant with items taken attached, in the home.
Scoleri plead not guilty in district court on June 2, before Judge Patrick Korell. A two-day jury trial is set for Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. in the Goshen County District Courtroom.
If he is found guilty, Scoleri could face up to 50 years for each of the four sexual assault crimes and/or a $10,000 fine for each and for the incest count, the penalty is 15 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
