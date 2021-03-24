Fort Laramie woman accused of theft from historical association

A Fort Laramie woman faces charges after being accused of stealing from the Fort Laramie Historical Association.

Susan Kaye Hunzeker, alias Susan Kaye Hill, 31, was charged with six counts of theft and four counts of unlawful use of a credit card. The theft charges are punishable by 10 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for each count. The credit card charges are punishable by six months imprisonment and/or $750 fine for each count.

According to court documents, the Fort Laramie Historical Association (FLHA) contacted Rick Scott, Goshen County Sheriff’s Office investigator, in October as its financial reports were not adding up.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Hunzeker had managed the bookstore at the FLHA site. The bookstore had been having low sales because of COVID issues and Hunzeker told historical association officials she was having issues with QuickBooks and Point of Sales system that were being used. She told the board officers that the QuickBooks inventory “had just vanished.” Shortly thereafter, FLHA board members decided to stop operations at the bookstore and investigate the discrepancies. Hunzeker was suspended with pay. She was terminated on July 13.