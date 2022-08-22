Four women arrested after high-speed pursuit Sunday

Four people were arrested on charges after a pursuit that lasted more than 30 minutes Sunday morning.

Sgt. Steve Lopez released details about the arrests. Officers arrested Mckayla Archibeque, 31, of Greeley, Colorado, on charges of narcotics distribution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering, obstruction, tampering/destruction of evidence, willful reckless driving, and flight to avoid arrest. Police arrested three other women — Katherine Espley, 29, of Scottsbluff; Keilly Iron Horse, 29, of Scottsbluff; and Janez Williams — each on charges off possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering, obstruction, tampering/destruction of evidence, and flight to avoid arrest.

According to information released by Lopez, Scottsbluff Police officers reported witnessing a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart at about 8 a.m. Sunday. An officer initiated a a traffic stop with the driver of a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus due to the narcotic violation.

The driver allegedly fled the area, traveling east bound, in approximately the 700 block of E. 27th Street and the driver led police on a pursuit that traveled through several areas in Scottsbluff, Gering and Scotts Bluff County, with the pursuit on major thoroughfares such as East Overland, Broadway and Tenth Street, according to scanner traffic. Lopez said that at times, speeds in the pursuit reached 100 miles per hour in areas such as Highway 71 and Highway 26.

The pursuit came to an end after a Scottsbluff Police officer deployed spike strips at the northbound crossing of the North Platte River Bridge on Broadway. The driver, identified as Archibeque, came to a stop blocks later in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Broadway.

Officers with the Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Gering Police Department assist in the response.