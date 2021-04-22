Garden County Sheriff accused of domestic assault

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn last week on assault charges.

According to information released from Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, troopers were requested by Garden County Sheriff’s deputies to assist with response to a reported assault on Tuesday, April 13, at about 3:50 p.m.

Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Ford F-250, near the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 92, in Garden County. Troopers responded to the scene and were requested to take over as the primary investigators.

Upon investigation, troopers “believe that the suspect, Michelle Quinn, 44, of Lisco, had assaulted the adult passenger in her vehicle while the two were driving in Keith County,” Thomas said.

Quinn was arrested and jailed in Keith County on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been appointed as special prosecutor on the case, but as of Wednesday, charges had not yet been filed in the case, according to a search of online court records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.