Gering man accused of drug possession, using stolen truck

Police arrested a Gering man accused of stealing a vehicle and being in possession of illegal drugs and a stolen vehicle.

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, Gering Police Department officers responded to a call about a red Ford flatbed truck which had been parked in the 100 block of A Street for three weeks.

Police found D.J. Gibbons, 30, “messing with some clamps and a metal pipe” underneath the truck, according to court documents.

Gibbons told officers he’d move it by the evening. A license plate check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Morrill County. Police confirmed with the owner of the vehicle that it had been stolen.

According to court documents, Gibbons told officers the vehicle belonged to him.

Officers then placed Gibbons under arrest without incident. While searching the vehicle, they allegedly found foil with burnt residue inside the truck, and later had a K9 to search a second vehicle. In that vehicle, officers alleged they found a partial pill, suspected to be fentanyl, and 4.4 fluid ounces of an unknown liquid, which was later determined to be liquid LSD, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gibbons was taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.