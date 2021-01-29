Gering man accused of selling meth

A Gering man is accused of selling methamphetamine to an informant.

Travis E. Gilliland, 56, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gilliland’s arrest stemmed from an investigation lead by investigators with the WING drug task force. The investigation involved an informant making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Gilliland on April 15, 2020, with the informant paying Gilliland $250 and arranging to pick up the drugs from the man. Gilliland contacted the informant several hours later and met the informant in Minatare, where the exchange was completed. The informant turned over 7.5 grams of methamphetamine.

A second controlled purchase was arranged on April 17, 2020, with the informant again paying Gilliland $250. The informant met Gilliland in the parking lot of a Scottsbluff business, where the two men completed the transaction. Investigators seized about 8.3 grams of methamphetamine after the exchange.

A warrant for Gilliland’s arrest was issued on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and he was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27. He appeared for arraignment on charges Friday and is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3. Bond in the case has been set at $75,000.

