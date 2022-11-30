Gering man accused of sexual assault

A Gering man is slated to be tried in March on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Eduardo Salinas Jr., 37, of Gering, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County District Court with four counts of incest involving a child under 18 years of age, a Class IIA felony; one count of committing intentional child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; and four counts of first-degree child sexual assault, a Class IB felony.

An investigation began in November after Project Harmony, a child advocacy organization, contacted Gering Police after a counselor reported the girl, identified between the ages of 12 and 16, had disclosed allegations she had been sexually assaulted. The report indicated the girl alleged she had been assaulted multiple times within the month prior.

Police arranged for the girl to be interviewed at CAPstone, where she alleged that incidents of forcible sexual assault had begun in October. The girl alleged he had also forced her to watch pornography, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

An arrest warrant and complaint were filed on Nov. 4 in Scotts Bluff County Court and were bound over to district court after a Nov. 9 preliminary hearing.

Salinas was arraigned in district court on Nov. 19 and a pre-trial hearing in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 15, 2023, and trial is currently slated for the March jury term.

Salinas is being held on a $750,000 bond, with a 10% provision.