Gering man accused of sexual assault

Gering Police arrested a 36-year-old Gering man on Saturday, June 18, in connection with allegations that he had molested an 11-year-old girl.

Jordan Long has been charged with five counts of first-degree sexual assault, a Class IB felony. He appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court for the first time Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the case, an investigation began on June 15 when the mother and the girl made a report at the Gering Police Department. The girl alleged that Long had sexually assaulted her in the past and she was transported to CAPstone for a forensic interview.

The girl alleged that Long had sexually assaulted her multiple times, beginning when she was 4 years old. She disclosed that the last encounter had occurred in March 2022. She provided locations where she alleged the assaults had occurred, including Long’s past and current residences.

Police made contact with Long that same day and he declined to be interviewed before police took him into custody.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 6. Long is being held on a $750,000 bond.

