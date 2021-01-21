Gering man accused of threats involving handgun

A Gering man faces charges after pulling a handgun during an argument and barricading himself in his home.

Donovan Santos has been charged with terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault.

Gering Police responded to a home on Pappas Boulevard on Jan. 18 and made contact with Santos' wife. She told police that she had been fighting with her husband when he struck her across the face. The woman told police he grabbed a handgun and said he was going to kill himself. The woman told police she got her children out of the home and Santos locked himself inside.

The woman told police Santos had been intoxicated. During the argument, the woman threw a ketchup bottle and Santos allegedly slapped her and sprayed her with Lysol spray. She told police he then retrieved a handgun, having kicked a basement door off its hinges. She told police he was not allowed to possess a firearm as a term of probation, though officers did not find any record of a prohibition. She told police she did not know he had a gun, but she saw “the frame of a handgun” and he threatened to kill himself and would kill police, if they showed up.