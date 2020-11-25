Gering man accused sexual assault

A 39-year-old Gering man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was incapacitated due to seizures or medication.
Daniel Keener, of Gering, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony; one count of attempted sexual assault, a Class III felony, two counts of forcible third-degree sexual assault, a Class III misdemeanor; and tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, charges against Keener stem from a Gering Police investigation that began in April.
In August, an investigator had been contacted by a local pastor and his wife. The pastor told police the woman had disclosed a sexual assault and they were asking law enforcement to speak with her. The woman told police she had been in a dating relationship with Keener, having dated him from July 2018 to January 2019.
The woman suffered epilepsy and had tonic-clonic seizures, a type of seizure that causes a person to lose consciousness for at least brief moments and potentially confusion afterward. The woman said she also takes a medication for treatment of her seizures.
The woman alleged she had broken up with Kenner because of an incident in which she described him as pinning her to a couch and forcing her to take off her clothes. When she refused, she told police, he forcibly took off her clothing and touched her forcibly. Shortly after they broke up, she alleged he contacted her and advised her he had committed sexual acts when she was incapacitated because of a seizure and her resulting medication. She told police he contacted her in August, allegedly telling her he had intercourse while she was incapacitated. During both times he allegedly made admissions, the woman said he had been asking for the woman’s forgiveness. However, she said, he’d also made threats that he’d sue her or get her fired from her job if she reported the incidents to police.
Police attempted to interview Keener on Aug. 26, and he declined ever having a physical relationship with the woman. He declined to speak to officers without an attorney.
Charges against Keener were filed on Nov. 24 and he was arrested.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on charges Wednesday.
