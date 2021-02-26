Gering man appears on child abuse charges

A Gering man accused of child abuse charges appeared Friday for arraignment.

Parrish Abel, 52, appeared for the first time on charges of committing intentional child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony; tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony; and intruding on a person without consent, a Class I misdemeanor.

Abel appeared with Scottsbluff attorney Andrew Snyder and waived formal reading of the charges against him.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Nebraska State Patrol began investigating on Jan. 26 after the Gering Police Department received a complaint and Abel was arrested on Feb. 16.

Investigators conducted a forensic interview with a teen girl, who is under the age of 18, and the girl’s mother. In the interview, the girl alleged Abel had entered her room in the early morning hours of July 27, 2020, and attempted to lift her blankets while he presumed she was sleeping. At the time, the girl was naked and said she pretended to be asleep, moving her legs and body attempting to stay covered until Abel left.

The girl confronted Abel in a text message, who denied anything had happened, but then allegedly asked the girl not to tell her mother.