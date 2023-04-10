Scottsbluff Sheriff's deputies arrested a Gering man after receiving a report of a man shooting a firearm Sunday.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday April 9, deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man firing a firearm near a residence southeast of Gering, and driving away, Scottsbluff Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release. Deputies located the suspect driving a vehicle a few miles away. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle allegedly threw a pistol out of the window as a deputy stopped him. Overman described him as cooperative following the stop.
Interviews revealed that threats were made and shots were fired, but not toward anyone, Overman said. No one was injured.
Deputies arrested Timothy Burnett, 62, of Gering, on charges of making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and driving under the influence.
The Gering Police Department also assisted.