At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday April 9, deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man firing a firearm near a residence southeast of Gering, and driving away, Scottsbluff Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release. Deputies located the suspect driving a vehicle a few miles away. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle allegedly threw a pistol out of the window as a deputy stopped him. Overman described him as cooperative following the stop.