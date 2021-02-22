Gering man charged with child abuse, enticement

A 22-year-old Gering man faces charges of sending sexually-explicit text messages to a 14-year-old girl.

Angel A. Rojas has been charged with child abuse, knowingly and intentionally, a Class IIIA felony; child enticement by electronic communication device, a Class ID felony; and possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police began an investigation involving several intakes involving a then-14-year-old girl. Multiple allegations of sexual assault had been investigated and in August 2019, a Scottsbluff Patrol officer had contact with the girl’s foster parent.

The girl had ran away from home and returned after about 24 hours. At that point, the foster parent took the girl’s phone and discovered several sexually-explicit images and videos involving the girl. The phone was turned over to police, who obtained a warrant and searched it on Sept. 11, 2019.

On the phone, police observed numerous messages with a man identified as “Toni Tone.” In the messages, the man allegedly asked for sexually-explicit pictures and video of the girl. He also is accused of sending the girl several messages, seeking to engage in sex. Messages were sent to the girl from April to July of 2019.