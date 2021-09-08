Gering man charged with indecent exposure

A Gering man faces charges after being accused of exposing himself to a teen girl at a Gering business.

Adam Moreno, 47, of Gering, has been charged with indecent exposure, a Class II misdemeanor.

According to information in court records, a woman and her teen daughter had been at the Gering laundromat on July 15. The girl, who had gone outside and came back into the laundromat, told police she observed a man sitting with his erect penis pulled through one of his shorts leg holes.

The girl said he looked up at her, and smiled. She told her mother, who called police.

Police interviewed the man, who denied the allegation. Without other witnesses or video surveillance, the officer did not make an arrest or issue a citation on that date.

Later, on July 27, a Gering Police investigator made contact with the owner of a local bar after receiving information that the man had previously exposed himself at that establishment to an employee about 10 years ago. All of the information about that follow up was not available in the court file. However, at the conclusion of the Gering Police investigation, Gering City prosecutors issued a citation to Moreno on Aug. 17.