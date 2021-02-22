Gering man charged with sexual assault

A 20-year-old Gering man has been accused of sexually-assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the summer of 2019.
Isiah Ramirez, 20, of Gering, has been charged with first-degree forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police had been investigating a sexual assault report involving allegations against Ramirez. As part of that investigation, the officer received a search warrant for a social media account belonging to Ramirez. An investigator was using data to search for conversations involving the term “rape,” as well as pornographic materials involving minors.
The investigator observed a conversation stemming from August 2019 in which a person had confronted Ramirez about “forcing” himself on a 15-year-old girl. Ramirez had a conversation with another user of the app, denying he had sexually assaulted the girl.
Police began trying to identify the parties involved in the conversations involving rape and executed search warrants in September 2020. The social media company returned those materials in November, allowing investigators to identify the account holders. Police conducted a forensic interview with a now-16-year-old girl in January 2021.
In the interview, the girl said she had dated Ramirez after being introduced through a friend. During that time, she said, the pair were cruising when he took her on some dirt roads and he parked. He got out of the vehicle, telling her he needed to look for something, then he got back in. At that point, she alleged, he began to kiss her and continued after she said she told him she didn’t want to do anything. The girl alleged that as she told him to stop, he pinned her legs and controlled her hands so she could not move and removed her clothing. She alleged he sexually assaulted her. She said she pushed him off her and then called a friend.
At the time of the incident, she was 15 years old. The girl said after a relative found out, the relative messaged Ramirez.
Police sought and received a warrant for Ramirez’s arrest on Feb. 19, 2021,
Ramirez is being held in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. He was arraigned Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.