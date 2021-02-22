Gering man charged with sexual assault

In the interview, the girl said she had dated Ramirez after being introduced through a friend. During that time, she said, the pair were cruising when he took her on some dirt roads and he parked. He got out of the vehicle, telling her he needed to look for something, then he got back in. At that point, she alleged, he began to kiss her and continued after she said she told him she didn’t want to do anything. The girl alleged that as she told him to stop, he pinned her legs and controlled her hands so she could not move and removed her clothing. She alleged he sexually assaulted her. She said she pushed him off her and then called a friend.