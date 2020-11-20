 Skip to main content
Gering man cited after leaving scene of crash
Scottsbluff Police cited a Gering man on charges of fleeing the scene of an injury accident Friday.

Police responded to a report of an injury crash at about 9:15 am. to First Avenue and E. 20th Street.

Sgt. Phil Eckerberg said an investigation determined that Jack Warren, 25, of Gering, had been southbound on First Avenue, stopped at the stop sign, and then pulled away to continue traveling on First Avenue when he struck a vehicle driven by Sheila Flores, 30, of Terrytown. Flores had been traveling east on E. 20th Street in a 2019 Dodge Journey when her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side.

Warren fled the scene of the crash, running southbound on First Avenue, and he was located a short time later. He was cited on charges of failing to yield the right of way, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving under suspension.

Flores suffered minor injuries, but declined transport by ambulance.

