Gering man killed in I-80 crash
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a collision in which a Gering man died Thursday morning.

Kevin Thompson, 45, of Gering, died at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 42, Cody Thomas, of the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Troopers and Deuel County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. An investigation determined the crash occurred when Thompsoin, driving a westbound Ford F-150, entered the eastbound lanes and struck an eastbound semi.

The driver of the semi, who Thomas did not identify, was not seriously injured.

Thomas said the investigation is ongoing.

