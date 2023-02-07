A Gering man charged with shooting another man in August 2022 has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Alexander Maldonado, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 in Scotts Bluff County District court to attempted first-degree murder, a Class II felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony.

According to court documents, Scotts Bluff County prosecutors filed the plea agreement in the case on Jan. 30. As part of the agreement, three charges were dismissed: a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of violating a harassment protection order. No agreements have been made regarding sentencing, according to the plea agreement.

Alexander Maldonado had been accused of shooting at Martin Maldonado Jr. during a confrontation at Main Street Market in Scottsbluff on Aug. 4, 2022. Though arrest affidavits didn’t indicate a motive in the shooting, protection orders and other court filings indicate Alexander Maldonado had been involved in a contentious divorce that involved custodial issues. Martin Maldonado Jr. had been identified in court documents as dating Alexander Maldonado’s former wife.

According to court affidavits, Martin Maldonado suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Online updates from family members at the time indicated he had been transported to a Colorado hospital, where he underwent 13 surgeries related to his injuries.

Alexander Maldonado had been scheduled for trial later this month. Sentencing is scheduled at 9 a.m. March 31 in Scotts Bluff County District Court.