Gering man sentenced in theft of truck

A 30-year-old Gering man has been sentenced to jail after being convicted in the theft of a pickup.

DJ Gibbons was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 18, to 364 days in jail on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, a Class IIA felony. He was given credit for 120 days already served.

Gibbons pleaded no contest to the charge in November 2022 after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, and delivery of a controlled substance, a Class II felony, were dismissed.

Charges stem from a Gering Police investigation which began on Sept. 15, 2022, after an officer received a report of an abandoned truck on A Street in Gering. The officer arrived and found Gibbons under the pickup, making repairs. When the officer ran the license plates on the vehicle, he found that it had been reported stolen.

Gibbons claimed a former boss had sold him the vehicle, however, the owner of the vehicle advised it was stolen. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered controlled substances, and Gibbons was arrested.