Gering officer, pickup driver injured in collision

Deputies with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an injury crash that involved a Gering Police officer Friday morning.

The crash occurred at about 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and M Street, according to information released by Sheriff Mark Overman.

Evidence in the crash investigation indicated that a Gering Police officer had been traveling north on Tenth Street when the officer’s patrol vehicle collided with a pickup. The driver of the truck had been headed west on M Street when the patrol car impacted the left front side of the pickup. The pickup driver was ejected from the pickup.

The officer had lights and siren activated, responding to an alarm call. Witnesses said that the light at the intersection had been green for east-west traffic on M Street.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Gering Police Officer was also transported to RWMC by another Gering Police officer. His injuries are reported to be minor, Overman said.

The identities of either driver were not released as of Friday morning.