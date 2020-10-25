Gering officer pursued law enforcement career, despite other initial ambitions

If you’d told a teenaged Jordan Moreno McBride he’d have a career in law enforcement, he’d have reacted with speculation.
McBride, who graduated from Gering High School in 2010 and Nebraska Wesleyan in 2014, said he always had an interest in criminal justice. However, he had planned on being a defense attorney.
The young man, is now a detective with the Gering Police Department, grew up in a family that had lots of law enforcement in it. With two cousins and two uncles in law enforcement, many of his family were well-known Hispanic officers in the Scottsbluff-Gering community. Also, a cousin married a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.
“They were kind of always around me,” he said of the members of his family who worked in law enforcement.
However, truth be told, he said he didn’t necessarily have a positive view of law enforcement as a teen boy.
“I always felt like my foolish stuff was unmerited of getting contacted by the police,” he said of contacts with police for traffic violations. “And, you know, in hindsight, they treated me justly.”
McBride, who is one of several minority law enforcement officers in the Panhandle, talked to the Star-Herald about his experiences growing up in the area and going into law enforcement as part of a regional project on police diversity.
Lack of transparency
As part of a regional reporting project on police diversity, the Star-Herald tried to examine the make up of county and municipal law enforcement departments in the Panhandle.
In the Panhandle, the Star-Herald surveyed police, sheriff and detention facilities in communities with a population over 5,000 people. Of the 13 departments surveyed, eight departments denied requests for information regarding race and ethnicity. The Star-Herald sought to compare the data to current census estimates for the white and minority populations in the Panhandle.
Police departments in Scottsbluff, Gering, and Sheriff’s offices in Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne and Box Butte counties denied the Star-Herald’s request for data about the diversity of its police departments.
Most departments cited state statute, Neb. Rev. State 84-712, saying they were not required by statute to provide personnel information other than salaries and routine directory information. Some department officials told the Star-Herald they did not gather that information from officers and declined to gather that information for this piece. The Star-Herald also surveyed the Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne and Box Butte counties detention centers or jails for information on corrections officers in those facilities, all run by sheriff’s offices, but those sheriffs also denied those requests.
Departments providing data were: Sidney, Alliance and Chadron Police Departments. Dawes County was the only sheriff’s agency and detention center that provided personnel data.
Of the Panhandle departments that participated in the survey, Dawes County and Alliance were the most diverse departments. Alliance Police reported four of its 16 officers were Hispanic and the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department reported one of its seven deputies as Asian and has a Black officer among its corrections staff. At the current time, Chadron and Sidney Police Departments don’t have any minority officers, though Chadron did report that it currently is down five officers from its normal staffing level of 15 officers.
Why does it matter?
National events, like the 2014 police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, of 18-year-old Michael Brown or the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, have brought a fervor to questions and discussions about whether or not law enforcement agencies mirror the racial and ethnic make up of the communities that they serve.
However, race or ethnicity among local police officers has been studied by those in the justice system for decades.
Since 1986, the U.S. Department of Justice has surveyed police and sheriff’s departments throughout the nation every four years through the Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics survey. The most recent survey, done in 2016 and its results published in 2019, showed that more than two-thirds of local police departments served populations of less than 10,000 residents.
According to the survey, departments in communities with a population of 9,999 or less, the category that most of the police departments in western Nebraska would fall into, are comprised mostly of white police officers, at 87.1%. In communities of 10,000 to 24,999 people, the majority of officers were white, at 85.2%. Among jurisdictions in communities in both population levels, Black and Hispanic officers were the largest minorities, comprising an estimated 6% and an estimated 5% of officers, respectively.
According to the US Census population estimates, residents who consider themselves white alone comprise 78.2% of the population, with Hispanic or Latinos the largest minority population at 11.4% and Black or African Americans comprising 5.2% of the population.
Developing a career interest
As a young man, McBride said, he doesn’t recall anyone steering him toward a law enforcement career. In fact, he wanted to be a defense attorney.
“I was big on helping people and making a difference,” he said.
His perception “wasn’t consistent with reality,” he said of career in law.
As he started exploring a career in law, he found it didn’t fit his desires to represent people who were underrepresented or misrepresented, with attorneys talking about high caseloads, finances and just an inability to do the type of advocacy that McBride really desired.
He made the decision to switch career paths as a sophomore in college.
“I was still looking for something that would be what I was both passionate about and that would be fulfilling as well.”
He started looking at law enforcement as a career, reaching outside of his family to learn more about the career. McBride said he interviewed people who worked in the field, from K9 officers to administration, and did ride-alongs. He also served as an intern in crime analysis at the Lincoln Police Department.
Being able to observe and work among law enforcement officers gave him the “lived experience” that he said influenced him to pursue a career as an officer.
“There’s just so many components of excitement and teamwork,” he said, saying that his experiences in law enforcement also modeled the things that he liked about participating in sports as a youth.
Being in law enforcement appealed to that “do-gooder” mentality, while also allowing him to be a part of a team.
“It really sparked my interest in law enforcement,” he said of his experiences seeing police working first hand, from doing surveys on law enforcement response to helping plan scenarios with the SWAT team.
Representing community
Reflecting on the community, McBride said, “It’s obviously important to the community that the agencies serving them are reflective of those communities that they serve.”
However, as a young man, he admits, “I can’t think of a single instance where the police department reflecting my community crossed my mind.”
Law enforcement always has areas it can improve on, he said, and opportunities such as career days, outreach into schools and other interactions for young people and others to see law enforcement in a positive light are important. Career exploration programs or other programs that “don’t have a dog in the fight” made an impact for him, he said, and he admits he believes they could for others in high school or college.
“I always knew, because of my family, that law enforcement was something that I’ve viewed as a good, just, noble and fulfilling profession.”
However, he said, he knows that not all people or families have positive views of law enforcement. Astrid Munn, who grew up in Scottsbluff, but is also an attorney with the Immigration Center, said one perspective to remember is that not all immigrants, for example, come from countries where police officers are seen as effective or may even be seen as corrupt.
McBride said that seeing officers off duty can also make police more relatable.
“If coaches or people that you look up to are in law enforcement, then you realize that they are just people as well,” he said.
“It really helped to supplement that I had, what I considered great role models in my family who were in law enforcement.”
He said his “lived experience” influenced him to pursue law enforcement. McBride had been drawn to being a lawyer because he wanted to represent people who are underrepresented or misrepresented. His desire for service could continue as a police officer.
Seeing officers in the community, through school activities and other interactions, have their role in leaving a positive impression on young people, McBride told the Star-Herald.
McBride said he got that exposure through working with groups aimed at providing opportunities to young people like himself, such as PRIDE, a group for minority teens that existed in Scottsbluff-Gering when he was a teen, and Upward Bound, a program he later worked in as a young man. He recalled working with law enforcement as groups worked to cover graffiti, do community cleanups and even plant trees.
A decline in interest
Local police departments continue to see a decline in the number of people pursuing law enforcement careers. Some agencies have cited concern that protests and riots against police brutality have also led to anti-police sentiment that make persons who may consider a career in law enforcement to shy away from the career.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and Gering Police Chief George Holthus, two leaders of Panhandle police departments, expressed concern that reaction in different places throughout the nation discourages men and women who may have considered a career in law enforcement.
Spencer said a low number of applicants has been an issue for the department for years. And, though its not a new issue, he says, “I think it’s really in the spotlight right now because of the national issue.
Je said he doesn’t believe that current officers are leaving because of scrutiny on law enforcement, he does think that it does steer people away from pursuing a police career.
“I do suspect that there are people who are not applying because of that. And what I have found over the past few years with what is going on nationally, that the applicants who are applying are very committed and determined to be a police officer.”
Of particular concern, Spencer said, is violence toward police officers.
“There are a lot of people out there that express hatred for police officers because they’re police officers,” he said. “And, I would think that would have some people thinking twice about applying to do this. You know, at times, this is a thankless job. You see people when they are at their worst.”
The Scottsbluff Police Department, which currently has 33 sworn officers, interviewed to fill one of its vacant positions in September. Thirteen people applied for the position. Eight people showed up for the testing process, which is comprised of a written and physical fitness test. Successful candidates then interview with members of the police advisory board and members of the department. The Gering Police Department has a similar process.
During one application process, Spencer said, his department had just seven applicants, with a 50% failure rate. Qualifying candidates are put on the department’s eligibility list for one year. Each time, Spencer said, he hopes for multiple persons on that list so the application and testing process doesn’t need to be repeated often.
Holthus said he and Capt. Jason Rogers have also seen applications decline when seeking to hire for the 20-member police department. Holthus said Rogers shared that when he tested in the 1990s to join the department, 140 people had tested to fill two positions. At the most recent testing for the department held last summer, Holthus said, the department had an estimated 30 applicants for two jobs.
“It is down, but we have been very fortunate to attract quality candidates,” he said. “People with a heart for service, people who are very well qualified and going to do a good job for our community.”
Recruiting efforts
In the Panhandle, Spencer and Holthus cited word of mouth and traditional advertising, such as in the newspaper, social media or other sources for posting job openings, for recruiting officers to the departments.
The two departments have also participated in job fairs, though neither chief cited them as a frequent way to recruit officers and neither department specifically sought out job fairs or events aimed at minorities among their strategies for recruitment. Both participate in criminal justice activities at Western Nebraska Community College and local high schools for encouraging young people interested in law enforcement careers, as well as college internship programs.
Retaining officers can also be a struggle, whether that be officers who have moved to other agencies or to another career.
“I think our workload over here is pretty substantial compared to some of the other area agencies,” Spencer said, saying the 33-member department is joined only by Gering in having officers on shift, any time of the day or night.
At the Scottsbluff Police Department, officers work a 12-hour shift. Night and day shifts rotate every two months.
“We’re a very busy agency and we work 24/7,” he said. “I think that night shift wears on people.”
Holthus has been with the Gering Police Department for 33 years, serving the last seven years as police chief. He says turnover has remained consistent through the years.
“Certainly people have an opportunity to go somewhere else or do something that they feel is important, we certainly encourage all those folks to pursue their dreams,” he said.
Neither Holthus nor Spencer cited an increase in turnover due to national political issues. Turnover can be a part of the job, particularly as young officers see their families grow or older officers retire, but neither department cited it as an extraordinary issue.
In the Panhandle, Spencer said, law enforcement departments have support of the vast majority of citizens. However, in areas that are experiencing riots, “I think that’s why a lot of police officers in areas that are affected by that are getting out.”
An opportunity for improvement
Some police departments are doing some reflection at this time, if not on police diversity issues, on policies and procedures. Cases highlighted in the media, such as George Floyd’s death, Spencer said “are maybe a reminder, or an opportunity, for us to take a look at some or our key polices and procedures in our trainings and make sure they’re up to professional standards.”
The Scottsbluff Police Department was among departments that responded that it is examining its use of force policies. The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office recently provided the Star-Herald with an updated version of its policy. The Sidney Police Department also indicated it would be making updates to some of its policies. Body camera policies are also common policies officials from Panhandle agencies indicated they may be updating.
It can also be a time for reflection on community policing efforts. Such efforts, as McBride said, are a way for officers to be seen in positive interactions with the public or youth.
Many local law enforcement agencies are regular participants at National Night Out, hosted for more than 20 years by the Scottsbluff Police Department. The Scottsbluff Police Department frequently hosts Coffee with A Cop, and Spencer said he hopes that once normal activities can be resumed to host an event in the southeast Scottsbluff area again. The Gering Police Department heads up the Shop with a Cop program each year, a popular program that pairs officers from many departments with children from area schools to take a shopping trip to purchase gifts for family members.
Spencer said he also tries to have an open-door policy for people in the community who wish to discuss issues, such as discrimination or other community problems. He has talked to leaders of area churches to representatives of the Mexican consulate on issues affecting the community.
“My goal in doing some of that is to build trust,” he said. “I absolutely want (the minority community) to feel comfortable confiding to us and reporting to us anything that might be happening to them.
“We’re here to provide the best possible public safety to everyone in Scottsbluff.”
One for all
McBride's experiences in law enforcement have been positive and he touts the great people who he works with, from the Gering Police Department to other agencies. He said he hasn’t experienced discrimination as a law enforcement officer from peers or in the community.
For officers on the police force, McBride said, it becomes less about gender, ethnicity or background when on the job.
“Once you’re out of that academy, and you’re working out here, it’s all the same team. We all have the same goal in mind. We want to have improvements in our communities and be able to serve them.”
