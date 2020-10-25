Gering officer pursued law enforcement career, despite other initial ambitions

Reflecting on the community, McBride said, “It’s obviously important to the community that the agencies serving them are reflective of those communities that they serve.”

However, as a young man, he admits, “I can’t think of a single instance where the police department reflecting my community crossed my mind.”

Law enforcement always has areas it can improve on, he said, and opportunities such as career days, outreach into schools and other interactions for young people and others to see law enforcement in a positive light are important. Career exploration programs or other programs that “don’t have a dog in the fight” made an impact for him, he said, and he admits he believes they could for others in high school or college.

“I always knew, because of my family, that law enforcement was something that I’ve viewed as a good, just, noble and fulfilling profession.”

However, he said, he knows that not all people or families have positive views of law enforcement. Astrid Munn, who grew up in Scottsbluff, but is also an attorney with the Immigration Center, said one perspective to remember is that not all immigrants, for example, come from countries where police officers are seen as effective or may even be seen as corrupt.