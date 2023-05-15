A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputy and a Scottsbluff man were transported to Regional West Medical Center after a collision at the intersection of Avenue I and South Beltline Highway West Monday morning.

Law enforcement and emergency responders responded to a crash at about 9:50 a.m. at the intersection near Western Travel Terminal.

According to information released by Capt. Jason Rogers of the Gering Police Department, an investigation determined that a deputy, identified as Braden Enlow, had been traveling west on South Beltline when his vehicle struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Avenue I. That vehicle was being driven by Diego Magdaleno, of Scottsbluff.

As the deputy traveled through the intersection, he had a green signal, and Rogers said that Magdaleno allegedly drove through the signal on a red signal. However, no citations had been issued at the scene of collision, and a report has been forwarded to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney's Office for a review for consideration of charges.

Enlow and Magdaleno were both transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance for evaluation for any possible injuries.