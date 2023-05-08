Authorities are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Gering man after his body was discovered Friday, May 5.

Law enforcement responding to a shop building at 130615 Lockwood Road at about 3:50 p.m. on Friday discovered the body of Quijas, lying on the floor, according to information released by Capt. Jason Rogers of the Gering Police Department. Rogers said Gering Police officers and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report regarding a death.

When officers and deputies arrived, they were led to a shop building on the property, where Quijas body was found. Officers determined that Quijas was a part-time mechanic for the business.

A preliminary investigation indicated Quijas died inside the building during the afternoon hours on Wednesday, May 3. Investigators are reviewing all evidence available to them as well as conducting interviews to determine what led to Quijas’ death. An autopsy has been ordered by the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office.

Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and the Scottsbluff Police Department assisted during the initial investigation, Rogers said.