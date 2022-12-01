 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol investigating Gering shooting

120222-ssh-new-geringscene-3.JPG
FLETCHER HALFAKER Star-Herald

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting in Gering that involved an officer Thursday.

According to information released by Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers, Gering officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of M Street at about 11:23 a.m., regarding a man who was making statements of self harm. Preliminary information indicates that when officers arrived, they contacted the individual in the home. During the officers’ investigation, the individual allegedly pointed a weapon at one of the officers. The officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.

He was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Additional details about his injuries or condition were not released.

The Nebraska State Patrol's major crime unit has responded and is conducting the investigation. 

Personnel from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office,  National Park Service and Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the scene.

The Star-Herald will update this report as additional details are released.

120222-ssh-new-geringscene-1.JPG
120222-ssh-new-geringscene-2.JPG
120222-ssh-new-geringscene-4.JPG

Starting Saturday, there will be a new three-digit number to remember: 9-8-8, set up by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The hope is that this number will connect people with a response to mental health-related emergencies.
Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

