Gering woman injured in rollover crash Sunday

A Gering woman was transported to Regional West Medical Center and treated for injuries after being injured in a rollover in Scottsbluff Sunday.

In a press release, Sgt. Dominick Peterson released that Kayellyn Haug, 26, and her child were in a vehicle rollover that occurred at the intersection of Highway 26 and East Overland at about 4:14 p.m. Sunday.

Peterson said officers investigating the rollover cited Carl Sell, 35, of Bayard, on charges of traffic signal violation, texting while driving and careless driving.

Sell, driving a 2014 Dodge Durango, had been traveling south on Highway 25, approaching East Overland Drive when he ran a red light and struck a black 2016 F-150 driven by Haug. Haug had been traveling west toward East Overland Drive and eastbound and westbound traffic had the green light.

The collision caused Haug's vehicle to roll onto its top in the eastbound lane of East Overland Drive.

Haug's child was properly restrained in a child safety seat in the back seat and didn't suffer any injuries. Haug, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Peterson said. Sell, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries but was not described as having been transported to Regional West for treatment.