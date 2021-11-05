Grand jury that examines shooting death recommends body cams

A Morrill County District Court grand jury that heard evidence in the June 28 shooting death of a Bayard man had just one recommendation in its report.
Twelve members of a grand jury convened on Oct. 26-Oct. 28 to hear testimony and consider evidence in the death of Larry Hunt, 58.
In Nebraska, whenever a person who is in custody of law enforcement or being detained dies or is killed, a grand jury is impaneled to evaluate the circumstances of the death and to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred.
The Nebraska State Patrol conducted the investigation into Hunt’s death, which officials reported to have occurred as officers with the WING task force and Morrill County Sheriff’s Office were serving a warrant at a Bayard residence. Two deputies discharged their firearms, striking Hunt, who was the subject of the search warrant, and Hunt had allegedly become combative, according to information released at the time of the shooting.
After considering the evidence, the grand jury returned a “No True Bill,” which is a finding that the grand jury did not find probable cause that a crime had been committed.
Grand jury proceedings are conducted in secret, and closed to the public. State statute has now outlined procedures for public review of transcripts, evidence and reports by the grand jury about their findings in cases that involve law enforcement. The Star-Herald submitted written request to review those materials.
On Wednesday, the Star-Herald reviewed the two-page grand jury report. The grand jury report says that Hunt died of multiple gun shot wounds, though the exact number is not cited in the report, and the results.
The only recommendation by the grand jury: “We would suggest that all officers have access to body cams. The body cams were very helpful in coming to our unanimous verdict of NO TRUE BILL.”
The grand jury also found that deputies “reasonably believed that Larry Hunt used or threatened to use deadly force against law enforcement officers and under the circumstances as they existed at the time, deputies reasonably believed that the deadly force used against Larry Hunt was immediately necessary to protect law enforcement officers.”
The deputies involved in the shooting have never been publicly identified, but were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by a special team of the NSP. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office acted as special prosecutor in bringing the case before the grand jury.
The Star-Herald has submitted a written request to examine the transcript and other materials allowed by statute. Judge Andrea Miller, who oversaw the proceedings, advised those materials would be available in approximately 30 days from the convening of the grand jury.