Grand jury that examines shooting death recommends body cams

A Morrill County District Court grand jury that heard evidence in the June 28 shooting death of a Bayard man had just one recommendation in its report.

Twelve members of a grand jury convened on Oct. 26-Oct. 28 to hear testimony and consider evidence in the death of Larry Hunt, 58.

In Nebraska, whenever a person who is in custody of law enforcement or being detained dies or is killed, a grand jury is impaneled to evaluate the circumstances of the death and to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred.

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted the investigation into Hunt’s death, which officials reported to have occurred as officers with the WING task force and Morrill County Sheriff’s Office were serving a warrant at a Bayard residence. Two deputies discharged their firearms, striking Hunt, who was the subject of the search warrant, and Hunt had allegedly become combative, according to information released at the time of the shooting.

After considering the evidence, the grand jury returned a “No True Bill,” which is a finding that the grand jury did not find probable cause that a crime had been committed.

