 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hemingford man accused of assaulting police officers
0 comments

Hemingford man accused of assaulting police officers

Three Scottsbluff Police officers were injured in an incident at Regional West Medical Center Thursday.

Scottsbluff Police Department responded to a request by Regional West Medical Center staff at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Scottsbluff Police released. Officers arrived and contacted the man, identified as Kade Patrick Weber, 23, who had been reported as being disruptive and threatening to staff. The man became combative with, and assaulted, several officers. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, trespassing, three felony counts of assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said two officers suffered minor injuries and a third officer suffered an injury that will require additional follow-up and likely be out for a few weeks.

Weber was transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and a report will be forwarded to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed.

The Gering Police Department and Regional West Security Staff assisted.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News