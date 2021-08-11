Horsetrack, casino proposed for Kimball

It’s a sentiment that site landowner Chris Nielsen, who reached out to Canterbury after Nebraskans voted to legalize gambling at horse tracks in 2020, agreed on.

“We can be the front porch to Nebraska...this is a great opportunity to create something that will bring economic development here,” Nielsen said. Nielsen’s property is slightly more than 100 acres. It is located just north of I-80 by Exit 22. The proposed site would be built in phases and include a racetrack, resort, stables and a truck stop. Montross estimated the first phase of the plan, including the racetrack and a 120-room hotel, could be completed in 18 months.

If constructed, the development would bring approximately $6.6 million per year in taxes to the state and $1.6 million to the city and county, he said. It would create around 200 new jobs with a $10 million annual payroll. Montross said the resort would cooperate with the nearby golf course to plan events.