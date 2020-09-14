Idaho woman killed in crash

An Idaho woman died of injuries suffered in a rollover south of Harrisburg Saturday.

Margaret Mathison, 33, died in the crash that occurred at about 7:19 p.m. on Saturday at mile marker 36 on Highway 71, Sgt. Manny Jimenez told the Star-Herald.

Mathison had been driving a 1999 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Highway 71 when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, started swerving, and went to the left through the median. The vehicle came back out into the northbound lanes of Highway 71, then rolled, coming to a stop on its passenger side. The crash ignited a fire, which Gering and Banner County Fire Departments responded to and quickly extinguished.

Mathison had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Jimenez said, and she was ejected from the vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jody Morse, 31, of Louisiana, had been wearing a seat belt and he climbed out of the vehicle. Jimenez said he suffered lower back and hip injuries. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

Jimenez said a blood alcohol test, required by statute in the case of all fatalities, was taken, but that alcohol or other substances aren’t believed to have been a factor at this time.

