Identity of Gering woman killed in Dec. 17 fire released

The cause of death of a Gering woman in a Dec. 17 fire has been determined to be due to smoke inhalation.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks confirmed that Marjorie McClure, 73, died in the fire.

Last week, an investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire, which occurred at McClure’s residence in the 1200 block of R Street, had been ruled as accidental in nature.

The fire has been determined to have been caused by smoking materials, Adam Matzner, chief investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said last week.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said the department hadn’t had a fatal fire in the community since the 1950s.

