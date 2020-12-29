 Skip to main content
Identity of Gering woman killed in Dec. 17 fire released
Gering Fire Department mopping up a house fire in Gering on R Street on Dec. 17. GFD Chief Nathan Flowers said a body was discovered inside.

The cause of death of a Gering woman in a Dec. 17 fire has been determined to be due to smoke inhalation.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks confirmed that Marjorie McClure, 73, died in the fire.

Last week, an investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire, which occurred at McClure’s residence in the 1200 block of R Street, had been ruled as accidental in nature.

The fire has been determined to have been caused by smoking materials, Adam Matzner, chief investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said last week.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said the department hadn’t had a fatal fire in the community since the 1950s.

