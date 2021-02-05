Investigation determines fire at home ‘intentionally set’

Investigators have determined a Feb. 4 fire had been intentionally set.

Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker said the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a fire in the 1100 block of Platte Avenue had been intentionally set and an investigation continues.

Alliance firefighters responded at about 6:33 a.m. on Thursday about smoke coming from the basement of the home. Upon arrival, he said, firefighters saw little to no smoke coming from the front of the home but entering firefighters located a moderate amount of smoke coming from a basement.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire, located in a room on the west side of the home. A woman and a juvenile boy were in the home at the time of the fire and both were transported to Box Butte General Hospital for observation for potential smoke inhalation.

Shoemaker told the Star-Herald that the residents were temporarily displaced from the home, due to firefighters cutting power, but there was no structural damage to the home. Damages were estimated at $1,500. A landlord to the property had already made arrangements for clean up of smoke and other damage, he said.

