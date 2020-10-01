Judge dismisses case against man accused of racing in crash

A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge dismissed the case against an Alliance man accused of racing another man in a crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.
On Thursday, Judge Andrea Miller dismissed the case against Truen Henderson, 23, that charged him with aiding and abetting second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, in connection with a Sept. 18, 2019, crash that injured JP Walgren. Another driver, Jacob Gompert, struck Walgren and had been convicted, and sentenced last week, on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class II felony, in the crash.
Prosecutors allege Gompert and Walgren had been racing at the time of the crash, resulting in the serious injury caused to Walgren. Henderson had initially been charged with reckless driving, second offense, a Class II misdemeanor, and aiding and abetting a second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony. However, prosecutor Jessica Laughlin dismissed the reckless driving charge last week and Henderson only stood trial on the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree assault. Jurors would have weighed if Henderson “did aid, abet, procure or cause another to recklessly cuase seriously bodily injury to another with a dangerous instrument,” in this case Gompert causing injury to Walgren in striking him with a vehicle.
Testimony in the case came from law enforcement officers who conducted the investigation. The victim in the case, Walgren, who is now 13 years old, testified about the crash. Henderson took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, denying that he and Gompert had discussed racing down Broadway when meeting for lunch. He denied intentionally racing Gompert.
Though Henderson testified and video showed he kept up with Gompert after the man passed Henderson’s vehicle on Broadway prior to the crash, it was not clear at what speeds Henderson had been traveling. Henderson testified he had slowed before coming to the intersection, 22nd and Broadway, where the crash occurred because he had seen a pickup stopped at the intersection. Walgren had also testified to seeing the truck stopped as he attempted to cross the street at the intersection.
Prior to the close of trial on Wednesday, Henderson’s attorney, Sterling Huff, told the judge that he renewed a motion for a directed verdict as the state rested its case after showing a video from a Scottsbluff business near the scene of the crash. In asking for a directed verdict, Huff was asking the judge to determine that the prosecution hadn’t presented sufficient evidence for its case to continue to jury deliberations.
At that time, Miller did not rule on the motion and discussed normal procedures for presenting closing arguments to the jury on Thursday.
However, a ruling on that motion for directed verdict came on Thursday morning before trial proceedings resumed for the morning. The Star-Herald was not present for the dismissal, as it was held in a separate courtroom than trial as the judge and attorneys had been scheduled to review jury instructions prior to closing arguments and presentation of the case.
Typically, proceedings would occur in the same courtroom but due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, jurors have been seated in the gallery, the space typically reserved for audience members, in order to allow social distancing between jurors, witnesses and attorneys. There has been no space for audience, with the Star-Herald able to be in the present in the courtroom through permission of the court. Normally, jurors would be excused to a backroom while the judge hears motions or arguments on motions such as the motion for directed verdict.
The Star-Herald reached out to prosecutor Jessica Laughlin and defense attorney Sterling Huff for more information on the directed verdict or comment about the dismissal, but had not yet received a call as of press time.
