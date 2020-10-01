Judge dismisses case against man accused of racing in crash

Though Henderson testified and video showed he kept up with Gompert after the man passed Henderson’s vehicle on Broadway prior to the crash, it was not clear at what speeds Henderson had been traveling. Henderson testified he had slowed before coming to the intersection, 22nd and Broadway, where the crash occurred because he had seen a pickup stopped at the intersection. Walgren had also testified to seeing the truck stopped as he attempted to cross the street at the intersection.

Prior to the close of trial on Wednesday, Henderson’s attorney, Sterling Huff, told the judge that he renewed a motion for a directed verdict as the state rested its case after showing a video from a Scottsbluff business near the scene of the crash. In asking for a directed verdict, Huff was asking the judge to determine that the prosecution hadn’t presented sufficient evidence for its case to continue to jury deliberations.

At that time, Miller did not rule on the motion and discussed normal procedures for presenting closing arguments to the jury on Thursday.