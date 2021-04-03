Judge: No new evidence in Jeff Boppre’s latest bid for new trial

In his filings for a new trial, Boppre has alleged another man, John Yellowboy, is responsible for the murders. Boppre entered two affidavits from women who he says claimed that Yellowboy confessed to killing Valdez and Condon. One of the witnesses, Melissa Moreno, has claimed that she was hiding in the home as the murders were occurring. However, according to documents entered throughout the history of the case, Moreno has also recanted those claims at times.

Miller said Boppre’s request for an evidentiary hearing on his latest claims involving Yellowboy is denied.

“The allegations against Yellowboy are not new evidence as claimed by Boppre,” she said, noting that claims regarding an alleged confession, DNA evidence and citing the man’s criminal history have previously been litigated and denied. She cited that Boppre has filed several postconviction motions, all of which have been denied, and Boppre had the opportunity to assert the same claims, and in fact, did make the same allegations. Also, she said, hearsay statements are not likely admissible, as well as statements of events which occurred after the trial and those not supported by affidavits, depositions or oral statements. Yellowboy has not confessed to murdering Condon and Valdez. Instead, Boppre’s claims are based on the statements of others, including Moreno.