Judge squashes plea deal for former judge accused of sexual assault

A Goshen County judge declined to accept a plea agreement set up for a former Goshen County attorney and judge accused of sexually assaulting and stalking four different clients during proceedings Thursday.
Judge Dawnessa Snyder, appointed to preside over the case of Gregory Lee Knudsen, of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, refused to accept a plea that Knudsen, a former attorney and former Torrington Municipal judge, had reached in September with prosecutors.
Knudsen, who had a private law practice in Torrington, had initially been charged with three third-degree sexual felony counts of assaulting women in his office according to court documents, and a felony count for burglary, plus six misdemeanor counts, five stalking and one unlawful contact.
According to court documents, Knudsen and prosecutors agreed he would plead no contest to two of the three third-degree sexual assault charges and to three stalking charges. The state would dismiss the remaining counts.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Snyder said that the allegations against Knudsen were serious charges, and she couldn’t agree to the plea agreement. She gave Knudsen a one-time chance to change his plea, allowing the case to proceed to trial with all original counts going forward. Knudsen visited with his attorney, Craig Silva, then agreed to change his plea of no contest.
According to the plea deal, Knudsen would have served no form of incarceration, including but not limited to county jail, community allowance or penitentiary.
According to the agreement set forth for Knudsen, he had agreed to a suspended sentence of four years, or six years on the felony charges with each count to run concurrently. On the remaining misdemeanor charges Knudsen will agree to a six-month suspended sentence on each count, all to run concurrently. For the two third-degree sexual assault counts Knudsen would be placed on a three-year supervised probation, for each count to run concurrently. For the three stalking charges he would receive six months suspended sentence, to run concurrently.
Victim impacts statements had been submitted as part of the planned proceedings. The judge allowed one victim, who had not submitted a written statement, to read her statement aloud.
The woman, a former Torrington resident, told the court that she had gone to Knudsen for counsel and she “got anything but.” She said that Knudsen lied and made-up situations within her case that terrified her. When she said she couldn’t afford a retainer, she alleged, she was told “that we could figure something out when or if it became necessary.” She described him as a “Jekyll and Hyde of sorts” and she never knew who she would encounter.
“It wasn’t until I read the provisions of Mr. Knudsen’s plea agreement, that the case got my full attention,” she said. “I also learned that of all the original charges, the only one remaining that pertained to me was a misdemeanor stalking charge. I learned that the third-degree sexual assault wouldn’t stick because my daughter didn’t see it happen. This is exactly why I left Wyoming. It has stirred up emotions and I’ve been forced to speak about it and for what?”
She added instead of granting such a reduced sentence, she felt his sentence should be harsher.
“It makes no sense to allow such provisions to a man well educated with the knowledge that what he was doing was wrong,” she told the court. “Should Mr. Knudsen be held at a high standard? Absolutely.”
The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order disbarring the attorney effective July 15, 2019. The order of disbarment stemmed from Knudsen’s conduct in entering a consensual sexual relationship with a client; failing to withdraw from the client’s representation promptly upon entering the sexual relationship; advising the client to conceal evidence of the relationship in the legal proceeding; and knowingly making a false statement of material fact to Bar Counsel regarding the existence of the sexual relationship after a complaint was filed with the Wyoming State Bar.
Snyder told Knudsen she would get with both counsels to set a future trial date.