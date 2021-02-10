Judge squashes plea deal for former judge accused of sexual assault

According to the plea deal, Knudsen would have served no form of incarceration, including but not limited to county jail, community allowance or penitentiary.

According to the agreement set forth for Knudsen, he had agreed to a suspended sentence of four years, or six years on the felony charges with each count to run concurrently. On the remaining misdemeanor charges Knudsen will agree to a six-month suspended sentence on each count, all to run concurrently. For the two third-degree sexual assault counts Knudsen would be placed on a three-year supervised probation, for each count to run concurrently. For the three stalking charges he would receive six months suspended sentence, to run concurrently.

Victim impacts statements had been submitted as part of the planned proceedings. The judge allowed one victim, who had not submitted a written statement, to read her statement aloud.

The woman, a former Torrington resident, told the court that she had gone to Knudsen for counsel and she “got anything but.” She said that Knudsen lied and made-up situations within her case that terrified her. When she said she couldn’t afford a retainer, she alleged, she was told “that we could figure something out when or if it became necessary.” She described him as a “Jekyll and Hyde of sorts” and she never knew who she would encounter.