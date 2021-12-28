Jury convicts Scottsbluff man on charges in molestation case

A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted a Scottsbluff man on sexual assault charges involving a girl over a period of years.

Prosecutors charged Christopher Matthews, 40, of Scottsbluff, in May 2021 with child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child, both Class IIIA felonies. Matthews appeared Wednesday, Dec. 22, for trial on the charges that alleged he had sexually assaulted a girl for a period of six years.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police began an investigation in February 2020 after the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services received a child abuse intake via its hotline alleging that Matthews had sexually assaulted a now-teen girl. In a forensic interview at CAPStone, the girl disclosed that Matthews had begun sexually assaulting her when she was 6 years old. The man had lived with her family. She said she would awake to him touching her.

Later, she said, he moved into his own apartment, and he sexually assaulted her at his home. The girl disclosed she was 12 years old when the sexual assaults stopped.