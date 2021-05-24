Jury finds Scottsbluff business man Kuldip Singh guilty of liquor law violations

In outlining the case to the jury, Danielle Larson, Scotts Bluff County deputy attorney, said that the liquor license laws that applied to Singh’s case were just two basic rules: that alcohol had to be purchased from a wholesaler licensed in Nebraska and that taxes have to be paid on alcohol purchased in the state. With Singh purchasing alcohol outside of the state, taxes on alcohol would not have been paid in Nebraska.

“His name, and his name alone” is on the liquor license for the Avenue I store, Larson told the jury. Though he and his ex-wife, Carol, co-own the store in Torrington, she said he made a decision to benefit his business by purchasing alcohol from Wyoming. It was not a decision made by a “low-level cashier” or some other person involved in the business.

The alcohol purchased in Wyoming “should have ended up in Torrington, and stayed in Torrington,” she said.

Singh purchasing alcohol from outside the state put him at an unfair advantage over other competitors in the community, she said. He purchased alcohol for lower prices in Wyoming, then resold that alcohol in Nebraska for lower prices than the wholesalers were selling it to the businesses.