Kimball man accused in shooting death of girlfriend

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Kimball man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head Monday.

Authorities arrested William S. Serrano, known as Shane Serrano, 36, in the shooting death of Tessa Ghering, 21.

According to information released by the patrol, the Kimball Police Department requested assistance from the NSP after officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of S. Oak Street. At the scene, officers found Ghering, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Two children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed. They are now in the custody of their mother.

Information on social media indicated that Ghering had moved to Kimball in mid-2019 with her boyfriend. She listed herself as working as a nurses' assistant at the Kimball County Manor. Her father, Ryan Ghering, of Colorado, has posted that he is fundraising for memorial services for the woman.

Serrano is being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and the filing of charges is pending.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead investigating agency, with assistance from the Kimball Police Department and Kimball County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

